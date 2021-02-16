Teen arrested following gun seizure in St Catherine

A teenager was arrested by the police in St Catherine following the seizure of an illegal gun along with ammunition.

The police say the arrest came as investigators in St Ann probe a robbery committed in Breadnut Hill, Ocho Rios in the parish on Monday, February 8.

Investigators who gave an update on the case say their probe first took them into Orangefield district in Ewarton in the St Catherine North Division, where the complainant’s cell phone was recovered.

Follow-up operations were carried out in Back Road, Linstead, also in the division, and the teenager was arrested.

The police say cops reportedly intercepted the teen as he drove a Toyota Axio motor car.

They say the vehicle was searched and a Smith and Wesson pistol fitted with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds was found, along with other items the police believe were stolen.

The teenager’s identity is being withheld at this time as detectives continue their probe.

