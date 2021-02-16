UCASE calls on Gov't to meet with China Harbour, unions to resolve employment issues

President of the Union of Clerical Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE), Vincent Morrison, says workers on the May Pen to Williamsfield Highway construction project are facing serious employment issues and that the union wants the government to intervene.

Morrison says the concerns were raised by the workers at a meeting which also included UCASE organiser, Paul Works, and Bustamante Industrial Trade Union organisers Alfred Bailey and Linden Ingram.

In a statement today, he said the workers indicated that they are facing low wages, the non-payment of overtime, no insurance coverage, and claimed that the employer has not paid over statutory deductions.

Further, Morrison stated that the workers also complained about a lack of proper safety equipment and personal protective gear and that there was inadequate provision of potable water.

Other issues highlighted included no pay slips being issued to the workers since the start of the project over one year ago, no payment for lunch break, and no overtime payments for work done on weekends.

According to Morrison, UCASE wrote to the Country Manager for Jamaica for China Harbour Engineering Company Limited, the principal contractor for the $60 billion project, on February 8, 2021, to outline the concerns of the workers.

He claimed that there has been no response to date.

The union president is now calling for the Government, through the relevant Ministries, to convene a meeting with the unions and China Harbour so as to commence discussions on the concerns of the workers with a view to settling the issues.

Morrison said if the issues are left unattended, it could adversely impact the multi-billion dollar project.

