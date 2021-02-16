As unrest brews in Haiti, Biden admin urged to reject Moïse

Jamaican Congresswoman Yvette Clarke is among seven members of the United States Congress who have written to the US State Department to reject any attempt by Haitian President Jovenel Moïse to hold on to power in Haiti and take steps to support the establishment of a transitional government.

Political strife in Haiti has deepened as opposition leaders and supporters claim that Moïse’s five-year term expired on February 7, demanding that he step down, but the president insists that he has another year to go, triggering widespread protests and the alleged foiling of a coup attempt.

Moïse came into power after former president Michel Martelly’s term expired in 2016. The elections were so chaotic, though, that it forced the appointment of a provisional president for one year, so Moïse wasn’t sworn in until February 2017. He has repeatedly said that he would step down in February 2022 and has called for legislative and presidential elections to be held in September.

The seven members of Congress have urged US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken not to recognise Moïse as president of Haiti.

“We write to express great concern about ongoing developments in Haiti. As members of Congress who believe deeply in democracy and the rule of law, we feel it is essential that the United States unambiguously reject any attempt by President Moïse to retain power in contravention of those principles,” said the letter.

Signing the letter with Clarke were Gregory W. Meeks, chairman, Committee on Foreign Affairs; Albio Sires of New Jersey, chairman, Western Hemisphere Subcommittee; Andy Levin; Alcee L. Hastings; Ilhan Omar; and Darren Soto.

“We look forward to working with you to advance democracy, the rule of law, and human rights around the world. To that end, we hope that the State Department will closely monitor the unfolding events in Haiti, take swift steps to condemn President Moïse’s undemocratic actions, and support the establishment of a transitional government,” a section of the letter read.

“We cannot parse words: President Moïse has lost credibility. He has been ruling by decree since January 2020, and although he pays homage to forthcoming elections, he insists they can only occur after the completion of dubious constitutional reforms. His attempt to unilaterally name the members of the body that would certify the results of a future election also demands scrutiny. His extra-constitutional decrees – including the establishment of a domestic intelligence force, the unilateral appointment of key officials, and the harsh criminalization of acts of protest – must be called out for exactly what they are: attempts to hold on to the presidency at the expense of the democratic process,” they added.

The Congress members also said that the human rights situation in Haiti was equally perilous.

“Civil rights are under siege, and those who advocate for them are often facing literal attacks. Seemingly state-sanctioned violence targets those who challenge the State. Victims of such violence have no path towards accountability and justice. Meanwhile, Haiti remains gripped in a cascade of economic, public health, and political crises,” they said.

Noting that members of the opposition had sent Moïse an unmistakable message that his term should have ended on February 7, they said that there have been clear calls for a legitimate transitional government to be promptly established so that democratic elections can be resumed.

Mass deportations

Meanwhile, Clarke and Meeks have also sent a letter to newly installed Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, demanding a halt in the mass deportations of black immigrants

Speaking specifically about Haitians being deported, the Congress members said that Haiti was facing a delicate political landscape that could cause disproportionate harm to wrongfully deported immigrants.

On January 20, 2021, President Joe Biden issued an executive order directing the Department of Homeland Security to revise its immigration enforcement guidance to “safeguard the dignity and well-being of all families and communities”.

In response, Acting Secretary David Pekoske imposed an immediate, 100-day moratorium on the vast majority of deportations. However, on January 26, a Texas judge suspended the moratorium.

“Let me be very clear: The administration’s moratorium on deportations is not only lawful, but necessary, to ensure that families are not separated and people are not subjected to unnecessary danger while the administration reviews the past actions of the xenophobic Trump administration,” said Clarke.

