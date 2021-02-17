Accused faces court tomorrow in university lecturer’s murder case

A Kingston labourer who is charged with the alleged murder of attorney-at-law Clover Graham is to return to the Home Circuit Court on Thursday.

The accused, Quron Patterson, is charged with murder in relation to the August 19, 2014 slaying of the university lecturer, who was found with her throat slashed.

Patterson was jointly charged with Simeon Lewis and Shannon Campbell, but they have since decided to give evidence for the prosecution.

This week when the matter was called up before Magistrate Dale Palmer, Patterson, who is on bail, was absent and the court was informed that he is in the hospital.

The court was also informed by attorney-at-law Zara Lewis that she has been retained in the matter and will now be representing Patterson. Prior to now, the accused was being represented by attorney-at-law Tamika Harris by way of a legal aid assignment.

Consequently, a mention date was set for Thursday.

Graham’s body was found with the throat slashed in bushes near the Caymanas Polo Club in St Catherine.

The Crown is alleging that Graham was taken from her home and then murdered. She was employed to the Legal Aid Clinic in Kingston. She also lectured at the University of Technology and the Norman Manley Law School on the Mona campus of The University of the West Indies.