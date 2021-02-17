Elderly man killed in Clarendon, house firebombed

Detectives assigned to the Clarendon Police Division are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of 80-year-old Clifton Berry, a retired mason of Rhymesbury district in the parish early this morning.

The police report that about 1:15 a.m., Berry was home when he was pounced upon by gunmen who threw a Molotov cocktail through the window of his house.

Berry tried to escape his attackers but was shot several times.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, the elderly man was found in a section of the house with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he died while being treated.

Councillor for the York Town division Uphell Purcell has decried the attack on the elderly man.

"I'm very disturbed about the killing of Mr Berry. I'm really perturbed to know they can go into an elderly gentleman's home and kill him like that. It is really heart rending," he said.

"I'm very disturbed about what is happening in York Town communities because over a time we have not had any crime, so I'm really disturbed," Purcell told The Gleaner.

Investigations are ongoing.

- Olivia Brown

