Elderly warned about online scammers

Senior citizens have been warned to guard against falling prey to scammers and losing their money.

That sage advice came from Inspector Stacey-Ann Powell of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Unit while addressing scores of seniors on February 11 during FLOW’s Jamaica’s Safer Internet Week 2021 Seniors’ Forum – Online Safety and You.

Scamming, which falls under the Law Reform Fraudulent Transaction Special Provisions Act of 2013, has been a virulent scourge in Jamaica for more than a decade, especially in the western part of the country.

“Scamming is alive and well in Jamaica,” said Powell.

The latest cybercrime trend, according to the Fraud Squad, is linked to the advertising and sale of devices online.

Scammers lure victims by posting computers or other electronics online at below-market rates and provide account information from reputable financial institutions for payments to be made, said Powell.

“When payments are made to these accounts, the persons (scammers) who they would have interacted with on social media delete their accounts and buyers are unable to contact them.

“However, the victims are still not in receipt of the items that they purchased,” she said.

Increasing Internet use during the coronavirus pandemic has made older folk, particularly those who are not savvy, at greater vulnerability.

Powell encouraged the group of seniors to avoid and ignore phishing emails requesting information on personal bank accounts and notifications about unsolicited lottery winnings.

“The Internet is very good, but it can be a dangerous place, so use it with caution,” said Powell.

Recompense Assured

Scotiabank customer service representative Robin Williams outlined a raft of online banking services and noted full recourse if a customer falls victim to fraudsters.

“We operate in a highly secure environment and we want our customers to know that we will fully reimburse you in the unlikely event that you suffer direct financial losses due to unauthorised activity ... provided that you have met your security responsibilities,” said Williams.

FLOW’s Safer Internet Week was observed under the global theme ‘Together for a Better Internet’.

The awareness campaign focused on the importance of digital responsibility and the measures people, specifically young persons and seniors, can take to use the Internet safely. Events from the week of activities can be viewed on the FLOW Jamaica YouTube page.

Six Security Tips

1. Never share your password.

2. For security, ensure that your password is 13 characters or longer.

3. Never leave your device unattended.

4. Understand privacy policies of social-media platforms.

5. Monitor online activities.

6. Don’t share your personal data or information.