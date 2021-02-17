Five employees at Foreign Affairs Ministry test positive for COVID-19

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade is reporting that five employees have tested positive for COVID-19 as of February 16.

The Ministry says that it has alerted all relevant government authorities and the appropriate contact tracing in each instance is underway.

It further says that offices have also been subjected to a deep sanitisation exercise.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith, is assuring the public that the Ministry recognises the importance of continuing to offer critical services such as the authentication of documents and other consular services.

She says arrangements have been put in place.

How to get assistance

Call: 876-926- 4220

Email: consular@mfaft.gov.jm

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.