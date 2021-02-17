Illegal guns and ammunition seized, five in custody

A team assigned to the St Andrew Central Police Division seized three firearms and 32 assorted rounds of ammunition during three separate operations in the Corporate Area over a 24-hour period.

Five persons are in custody.

The police say the first seizure took place about 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 15 when cops were on Upper Ivy Road, Kingston 5.

They say a premises was searched and a .38 Smith and Wesson revolver with five 9mm rounds of ammunition seized.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

In the second incident, about 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16, a joint police-military operation was conducted on Terrence Avenue, Kingston 10.

The police say a premises occupied by two men was searched and a nine millimetre Taurus pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition was seen hidden inside a chest of drawers.

The men were subsequently taken into custody.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.

About 7:00 a.m., the St Andrew Central Police seized the third firearm for the period, as a house on Ambrook Lane, Kingston 10, which was occupied by two men and a woman, was searched.

During the operation, a nine millimetre Beretta pistol with a magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was found on top of the roof, according to the police.

The three were taken into custody.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.

Investigation continues.

