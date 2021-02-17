Jamaican Teas now SQF certified

Jamaican Teas Limited (JTL), a leading manufacturer and exporter of teas, has received the globally coveted and recognised Safe Quality Food (SQF) certification, after having achieved the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) certification in 2018.

John Mahfood, chief executive officer of JTL, said the new SQF certification positions the company among world-class manufacturers, with the capability of attracting more contract-manufacturing business from global brands and accessing those markets with greater ease.

“The SQF certification, with its stricter requirements, is a commitment by our company to ensuring food safety, as well as customer and shareholder confidence,” said Mahfood. “As a certified company, we must demonstrate continuously that food has been properly produced, handled, packaged, stored and transported safely.”

Whereas the HACCP identified and reduced food-safety risks from raw material production, handling, manufacturing, distribution and consumption of the finished product, SQF requires food producers and manufacturers to have vigorous food-safety control systems in place, which is then verified by third-party auditors’ inspection of the facilities. Essentially, SQF certification assures strict adherence to the highest food-safety standards from farm to fork.

THE JOURNEY TO SQF CERTIFICATION

The steps to JTL’s levels of certification began as early as 2009 with, first, HACCP as the company’s goal. This entailed the development of good manufacturing practices, implementing the HACCP programme, and documenting and verifying all processes and procedures, as well as monitoring control points.

The progression to SQF certification became critical as the company sought to maintain access to key markets in the USA and Canada and at the same time, embark on a market development strategy for entering the European market.

“The HACCP certification alone was no longer seen as providing a competitive advantage in many markets and additional requirements, such as SQF, were now being requested of the company,” Mahfood explained.

“This latest achievement by Jamaican Teas is no mean feat, as less than 10 local companies have attained this certification. We are immensely proud of this accomplishment and encourage other Jamaican and Caribbean manufacturers and exporters to implement the SQF food-safety management system so as to be more globally competitive.

“We express our gratitude to the knowledgeable team of consultants from Quality Systems Solutions and Initiatives, who guided us with implementation and ultimately certification, and to the team at Technological Solutions Limited – Certification Services International — the only local certifying body for SQF.

“Thanks also to our dedicated team of directors, managers and staff who all contribute to the on-going success of Jamaican Teas and our Caribbean Dreams and Tetley brands,” Mahfood said.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITION

Jamaican Teas has continuously earned recognition from prestigious entities such as the Jamaican Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), having been consistently awarded in the top exporting and manufacturing categories since 2013. The company was recently awarded Top Medium Manufacturing Exporter by the JMEA at its 2020 awards ceremony, staged virtually.

NEW PRODUCTS

During 2020, Jamaica Teas introduced three new premium herbal teas under the Tetley Super Teas label. These new teas – Boost, Support and Immune – contain vitamin supplements. The products are packed locally at JTL’s Bell Road HACCP- and kosher-certified plant and are exported to the USA, Canada and the wider Caribbean.

During the year, Jamaica Teas also launched Caribbean Dreams non-dairy and Gluten-Free Coconut Condensed Milk and evaporated milk. Both are perfect for desserts and sweetening tea. The company’s Caribbean Dreams Select line of herbal teas, launched in 2019, continues to enjoy buoyant sales locally and overseas. All of the new products have been well received by Jamaican consumers, as well as the overseas market, and it is anticipated that they will go a far way in contributing to growing sales this year.