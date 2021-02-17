JAMCOVID protocols strengthened following discovery of security vulnerability

The Ministry of National Security is reporting that a security vulnerability associated with the file storage service on the JAMCOVID-19 application was discovered on Tuesday.

Persons entering Jamaica are required to seek travel authorisation on the Government’s JAMCOVID website.

Travellers must submit personal data as part of the application process.

Persons granted admission are mandated to download the JAMCOVID-19 app and are required to supply the authorities with information such as their daily temperatures and their whereabouts, among other data.

The Ministry says the security vulnerability was immediately rectified upon discovery.

According to the Ministry, a thorough investigation was immediately initiated to determine if there were any breaches in travellers’ data security, if the vulnerability had been exploited, and if there was a breach of any laws.

At present, there is no evidence to suggest that the security vulnerability had been exploited for malicious data extraction prior to it being rectified, the Ministry stated.

It said, nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, it has contacted travellers whose data may have been subject to the vulnerability and have assured them that steps have been taken to ensure the integrity and the confidentiality of the data.

The Ministry noted that the Government is assuring all travellers that it takes data privacy and security extremely seriously and remain committed to stringent security protocols in keeping with local and international standards.

It added that Jamaica will continue to carry out robust security testing and update security protocols as necessary to mitigate against the risk of unauthorised access to data.

