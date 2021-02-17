Three more COVID-19 deaths, 243 new cases

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded three more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 381.

The deceased are:

A 74-year-old man from St Catherine.

A 94-year-old man from Westmoreland.

A 59-year-old man from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation.

Two more cases were recorded as coincidental deaths, moving the total to 75.

And five other fatalities are being probed, pushing that figure to 45.

Meanwhile, there were 243 new cases with ages ranging from 38 days to 94 years, pushing the total to 20,016 with 6,696 being active.

Of the new infections, 110 are males, 129 are females and four cases are under investigation.

In the meantime, there were 51 more recoveries, increasing the total to 12,735.

Some 270 persons are in hospital with 11 being moderately ill and 23 critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 20,369 are at home.

