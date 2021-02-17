Water disruption for sections of Clarendon

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that operations at its Aenon Town Water Facility in Clarendon have been suspended due to a mechanical fault with its pumping unit.

This has resulted in water supply disruption to customers served by the facility.

Areas affected are Aenon Town and Pen Ring.

The NWC is assuring that every effort is being made to complete the necessary repair work by Sunday, February 21, 2021.

In the interim water will be trucked to the affected areas.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.