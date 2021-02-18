Construction worker falls to his death

A construction worker fell to his death at a worksite in Drax Hall, St Ann, on Monday.

He has been identified only by his alias, ‘Buju’.

Reports are that the man was working at a construction site at the Boot service station complex in Drax Hall about 1:30 p.m. when he fell from the third floor of the building.

He was rushed to the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

The scenes at the service station and hospital were processed by personnel from the police Area Two Scene of Crime team.

The body was later removed by St Michael Funeral Home for storage.

In another incident, a taxi operator plying the Exchange to Ocho Rios route in St Ann was robbed of his 2014 Toyota Probox motor car on Monday night by two men.

The cabbie, 45-year-old Oneil McLarty of Bonham Spring in St Ann, was not harmed during the incident.

Reports are that McLarty was operating his taxicab around 8 p.m. on Monday when he picked up two men at the Exchange taxi stand. The men claimed they were going to Ocho Rios.

Upon reaching the entrance to Content Gardens, the men indicated they wanted to stop.

When the driver stopped, one of the men brandished a knife before pushing him out of the car and drove away in the direction of Ocho Rios.

Investigations continue into both incidents.