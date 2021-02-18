Corporate Hands | Guardian Life, Foundation gift needy students with laptops

Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams (third right) shows a laptop to a student of Clan Carthy Primary School, Dellano Stewart, at a handover ceremony hosted by Guardian Life Limited at Trafalgar Road in Kingston last Wednesday. Sharing in the moment are (from left) Donovan Vincent, senior teacher at Clan Carthy Primary; Julian Robinson, member of parliament, South East St Andrew; Vice-President of Business User Support Services and Special Projects at Guardian Life, Kelsa-Marie Pinnock Daubon; and Director of Donor and Partnership Management at the National Education Trust, Latoya Harris.