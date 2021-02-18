Corporate Hands | Scotiabank, UNICEF, FFP partner to bolster school safety

Partners in the ongoing Resilient Schools Programme, Kivette Silvera (left), executive director, Food For The Poor; Mariko Kagoshima, UNICEF country representative; and Yanique Forbes-Patrick (right), vice-president, communications and corporate affairs, Scotiabank, are photographed with Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams (third left) and grade-six student Teona Dietrich during the handover of handwashing stations to the Port Henderson Primary School in Portmore, St Catherine. The project, valued at $16.7 million, is being implemented in 19 schools located in high-risk COVID-19 parishes and will provide assistance with water, sanitisation and hygiene facilities for schools preparing to reopen.