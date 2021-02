Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Universal Service Fund (USF), Daniel Dawes (left); principal of Goodwill Primary and Infant School, Camille Hoarde; and councillor for the Somerton division, Mark McGann, observe as grade-five student, Miekayla Harris, utilises a desktop computer in the new computer lab donated to the school by USF, under its Community Access Point initiative, in Goodwill, St James, on Monday.