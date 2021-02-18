Corporate Hands | VM Foundation gifts institutions with computers

Naketa West (left), manager, VM Foundation, greets Jamaica College student Matthew Malcolm (centre) and principal, Wayne Robinson (right), following the handover of computers to the school through the Victoria Mutual Group’s ‘Refurbish for Change’ initiative, while looking on (in background, from left) are Dawn McGregor-Bromfield, the school’s system administrator, and Maria Quinonez, technical solutions architect, VM’s Group ICT Unit. Jamaica College received 20 all-in-one computers through the initiative.