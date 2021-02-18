Delivery man charged for illegal possession of firearm, ammunition
A 27-year-old delivery has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following a police operation on Law Street, Kingston on Wednesday, February 17.
He has been identified as Ricardo Burton of Hanover Street, Kingston.
Reports from the Central Police are that about 9:40 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw Burton, whose action aroused their suspicion.
He was accosted, searched and one 9mm Taurus pistol with a magazine containing two 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from his waistband. He was subsequently taken into custody and was charged following a question and answer segment in the presence of his attorney.
His court date has not been finalised.
