Delivery man charged for illegal possession of firearm, ammunition

A 27-year-old delivery has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following a police operation on Law Street, Kingston on Wednesday, February 17.

He has been identified as Ricardo Burton of Hanover Street, Kingston.

Reports from the Central Police are that about 9:40 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw Burton, whose action aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted, searched and one 9mm Taurus pistol with a magazine containing two 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from his waistband. He was subsequently taken into custody and was charged following a question and answer segment in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

