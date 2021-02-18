Gov’t strengthening legislative agenda in new fiscal year – Allen

The Government will be moving to strengthen the legal frameworks for anti-money laundering, combating the financing of terrorism, and implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions during the new legislative year, beginning April 1.

Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen said these measures formed part of the administration’s priority legislative agenda.

The head of state reminded Jamaicans that violence should not be the chosen means by which “we as a people resolve our conflicts.”

Allen said that the National Commission on Violence Prevention has been mandated to formulate an evidence-based 10-year national strategic plan to guide legislation, public education, and civil society mobilisation against violence and for a gentler, more loving society.

In his Throne Speech, marking the beginning of the new parliamentary year, the Governor-General also highlighted as a priority the Shipping (Pollution Prevention, Response, Liability and Compensation) Bill as well as a bill to amend the Transport Authority Act.

During the new legislative year, the government will be pushing to implement the new Island Traffic Authority and attendant regulations to facilitate the passing of the Road Traffic Act.

And, as a joint select committee of parliament reviews the National Identification and Registration Bill, the government has started the process of transforming the Registrar General's Department into the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA).

Allen said that the “digital birth certificate solution, which was approximately 90 per cent complete would be launched in the coming financial year.”

It was announced that the Government is taking steps to amend the Office of Utilities Regulation Act to incorporate new and emerging service sectors into its regulatory mandate.

Turning to the COVID-19 pandemic, Allen said that Jamaica would be receiving vaccine shipments soon through the COVAX facility.

“The Government continues to explore various supply options and plans are advanced for distribution of the vaccines,” he added.

Laws to be amended during the 2021/22 legislative year to further create a supportive environment for business and investment:

* The Urban Renewal (Tax Relief) Act

* Financial Administration and Audit Act

* Financial Services Commission Act

* Income Tax Relief (Large-scale Projects and Pioneer Industries) Act

The Government has advanced four complex priority pieces of legislation to help tackle the crime problem:

· An Act to Repeal and Replace the Firearms Act

· The Criminal Administration (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) (Amendment) Act

· The Immigration Restrictions (Commonwealth Citizens) (Amendment) Act

· The Aliens (Amendment) Act.

· The Major Organized Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (Investigation and Prosecution Procedures) Regulations.

· Amendment to the Corrections Act.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.