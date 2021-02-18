Grange saddened at passing of 'Daddy U-Roy'

Culture and Entertainment Minister Olivia Grange has expressed shock and sadness at the passing of Jamaican vocalist and pioneer of toasting, Ewart "Daddy U-Roy" Beckford.

U-Roy passed away at 11:10 last night at the University Hospital of the West Indies after undergoing surgery there.

He was 79.

“I am deeply saddened at news that veteran DJ, U Roy, has made his transition to a higher order. Daddy U Roy earned his crown as ‘King of the Dancehall’ for the role he played in pioneering the art of ‘toasting’ on sound system rhythms. His Stur Gav sound system launched the careers of many of reggae’s stars including Charlie Chaplin, Josey Wales and Super Cat," Grange said in a statement today.

Grange said U-Roy's songs will forever remain in the rich legacy of Jamaica’s reggae music culture.

U-Roy's first two singles released on Duke Reid's Treasure Isle label, Wake the Town (1970) and Wear You to the Ball (1970), were Jamaican hits and established his reputation as one of Jamaica's most popular toasters.

"Let us pause to reflect on the life and musical achievements of this great Jamaican artiste. Daddy U Roy, love you forever.”

