Man fatally shot by police in Portland

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched a probe into the shooting death of a man by the police in Portland on Wednesday.

Information so far is that a man believed to be of unsound mind attacked a civilian in the Port Antonio area and the police were alerted.

It is being alleged that the cops, upon their arrival, were unable to subdue or restrain the man who allegedly attacked one of the police personnel and was shot.

The man was rushed to the Port Antonio Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The matter was reported to INDECOM.

