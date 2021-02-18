No big bucks for public sector workers

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke has indicated that public sector workers should expect a modest increase in wages in the upcoming financial year as the government gives attention to Jamaica’s economic recovery and the vaccination of citizens against COVID-19.

Speaking in Parliament this afternoon while tabling the 2021/22 budget, Clarke said the government is not in a position to go ahead with implementing changes arising from the review of compensation in the civil service.

As a result, he said the government is seeking a one-year delay with respect to the commencement of implementation of the compensation restructure as it focuses on facilitating Jamaica’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has programmed $239.2 billion for the compensation of employees in the new fiscal year.

“Given the massive impact of the pandemic we do not have the resources to begin the implementation of the review and finance our recovery at the same time,” said Clarke.

“It is critical that whatever resources we can corral are used this year on vaccines, the distribution of vaccines, our social and economic recovery - inclusive of jobs as well as social support of those who have been hardest hit by the pandemic. Unlike other countries, Jamaica’s public sector has been largely shielded from the financial impact of the pandemic,” he continued.

He said it is expected that the compensation restructure will commence implementation in 2022/23 financial year.

The finance minister stated that the government will use this year to fine-tune the parameters of the compensation restructure with the unions.

