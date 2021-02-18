Three more COVID-19 deaths, 294 new cases

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded three more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 384.

The deceased are a 31-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, a 71-year-old female from Manchester, and a 58-year-old man from St Elizabeth.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death.

And one other fatality is being probed, pushing that figure to 12.

Meanwhile, there were 294 new cases with ages ranging from 63 days to 90 years, pushing the total to 20,310 with 6,939 being active.

Of the new cases, 141 are males and 153 are females.

In the meantime, there were 46 more recoveries, increasing the total to 12,781.

Some 253 persons are in hospital with 22 being moderately ill and 21 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 20,754 are at home.

