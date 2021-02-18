Woman in custody for stabbing death of her ex-boyfriend

A woman is now in police custody in connection with the stabbing death of her ex-boyfriend, who is also the father of her child, during a domestic dispute on Wednesday.

The police have identified the slain man as Marvin Watson, 36, also known as ‘Spread Out’, a jockey who resided in Waterford, in Portmore, St Catherine.

The woman’s name is being withheld.

The killing comes days after Sharon Cole, 61, was allegedly chopped to death by her jealous ex-boyfriend in Crooked River, Clarendon.

The police Corporate Communications Unit reports that Watson and the woman got into an argument and he was stabbed. He later succumbed to his injuries.

According to reports, Watson became irate after he went home and saw his child’s mother in the living room on her cell phone.

The woman had reportedly gone there to assist his aunt.

It’s reported that Watson grabbed the cell phone, threw it to the ground and stomped on it before he began shouting at his ex-lover.

The woman, in a bid to escape, ran to the kitchen, but was followed by an enraged Watson, who was armed with a machete, police sources said.

She reportedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen and ran to an adjacent bedroom with Watson in pursuit.

It’s alleged that the 26-year-old woman used the knife to stab Watson to the left side of his neck and left hand.

He ran from the house and collapsed on a sidewalk before he was pronounced dead at hospital.

Relatives told cops that he had been abusing the woman for years.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.