$10 million infrastructure works for North Gully in St James

The National Works Agency (NWA), as part of ongoing efforts to upgrade the North Gully in St James, is executing a $10 million improvement of a section of the structure located in the Green Pond community.

Community relations officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that the project involves the construction of gully walls and inverts, which will see steel fabrication, form work, and the pouring of concrete.

Ricketts says that over time, through a series of projects, the NWA has sought to increase the carrying capacity of the gully, which is one of two main drains that carry storm water through several communities close to Montego Bay.

The NWA says this latest effort to upgrade the gully will complement similar works which were completed in 2020.

The project will reduce the erosion of both residential and commercial properties located along the gully.

