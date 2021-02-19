Advertorial | OUR extends deadline for guaranteed standards jingle competition to February 26

The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) has extended the deadline for receiving applications for its Guaranteed Standards Jingle Competition to February 26, 2021.

The competition, which was launched in November 2020, is geared towards creating increased public awareness about the Guaranteed Standards for the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS) and the National Water Commission (NWC).

“The Guaranteed Standards were developed by the OUR for JPS and the NWC as well as private water providers, to ensure they are held accountable to high quality service standards in providing the prescribed utility services,” says OUR’s Director of Consumer and Public Affairs, Yvonne Nicholson.

“Any breach of these Standards will result in compensation to affected customers, but not enough customers know about them. In participating in our competition, we want persons to become more aware of the Guaranteed Standards and have some fun in the process, by creating a great jingle!”

Some of these JPS and NWC Standards include:

- The number of consecutive estimated bills customers should receive (no more than two, provided JPS and NWC have access to your meter).

- How your estimated bill is calculated.

- How long it should take for:

o Reconnection

o Connection of new supply

o Completing investigations

o Changing meters and,

o Adjusting an account after an error is identified.

The Guaranteed Standards Jingle Competition is open to Jamaicans who qualify in either one of the following categories:

- Open: All Jamaicans 20 years old and over

- Students: Students in registered secondary schools or members of music clubs who are between 12 and 19 years old.

There is no fee to enter the competition.

Each entry must contain one jingle of no more than one minute in length.

Each entry should have original lyrics, melody and rhythm.

A copy of the written lyrics must be submitted with each entry.

All entries must be submitted via email to gsjingle@gmail.com.

First place winners in each category will receive $250,000, while second place winners will get $100,000.

Teachers of students who place first or second will receive a cash prize of $100,000 and $75,000 respectively.

Interested persons can visit the OUR’s website for more details: www.our.org.jm.