Canadian killed in bike accident

The Annotto Bay Police in St Mary say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding a motorcycle crash along the Colerain main road in the parish on Wednesday, February 17, which claimed the life of a 38-year-old Canadian woman.

She has been identified as Simone Belgrave.

Reports from the police are that about 5:30 p.m., Belgrave was a pillion on a motorcycle travelling along the main road, when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree and a utility pole.

Belgrave was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigations are on-going.

