Carlton Brown tailored for success

Describing celebrity tailor and fashion designer Carlton Brown as an icon of progress is a designation that few would challenge. A strong believer in the saying ‘What you put in is what you get out’, Brown, who grew up in the foster-care system, says he learned to trust the process and credits his success to passion for his craft and the help of a few mentors along the way.

“Love and dedication to your craft is important, but if you don’t have a passion for something, it makes no sense,” said Brown, who developed a love for tailoring while growing up in foster care. “The lady who raised me, Miss Martha Wallace, was a dressmaker. Her son, Ranny Wallace, was a sportswear designer, and his friends, Winston and Ranny Dread, were tailors as well. So I grew up around brilliant people I could learn from within the field.”

Beginning with HEART

Brown stayed with the Wallace family, where he was able to grow and hone his skills. With years of training under his belt, the designer was way ahead of his class when he began studying at the HEART Academy, now HEART/NSTA Trust. “Everything they were teaching me at HEART, I already knew. However, I still did what was required before attending Melna Fashion, a dressmaking school around Hannah Town. I developed a lot over the years and had the opportunity to intern with world-renowned master tailor Andrew Ramroop on Savile Row, London. This stint was supposed to last at least 10 years because the aim was to become a master tailor as well. I gave up that dream shortly after I arrived in London because at the time, I had two sons back home, and I didn’t want my boys to experience what I did – growing up without my birth parents,” Brown explained.

Despite walking away from life in London, he holds no regrets. “Honestly, there’s nothing I would change because everything in life has its purpose and meaning. There are some things that you cannot fix, so why try to change it? My view is to leave it as is because everything is a learning experience. It is always good to understand what life has to offer and the value of it. What you did at a certain age is supposed to happen, but it is how you deal with what comes and how you learn from the experience. Along my journey, I gained more mentors, two of which are now my employees, Nicholas Willis and Fitroy Burke. I believe strongly in learning from people, so just because someone works for you doesn’t mean you can’t learn from them. They learn from you just as easily as you can learn from them,” Brown said.

Beginning with his first celebrity client, music legend Bunny Wailer, over the years, Brown’s designs have been worn by many famous clients, including sprinting legend Usain Bolt, Asafa Powell, Agent Sasco, Govana, Aidonia, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Christopher Martin, and Romain Virgo. Brown has also designed for government officials and big names in corporate Jamaica. A few other proud moments of his include designing Buju Banton’s Long Walk To Freedom concert wear and Protoje and Devin Di Dakta’s Grammy outfits.

Inspiration for his pieces comes from various experiences. “Sometimes I can see a piece of fabric and just make it work and create magic. Sometimes I might be doing simple everyday activities and become inspired, like walking, looking at a tree, looking at fabrics. I remember seeing a truck pass once, and a lot of things were on the truck, and from that, I created a shirt. Very often, I draw inspiration from my kids. They tied themselves in a sheet while playing once, and just like that, I got something,” said Brown.

Hailed by Johnnie Walker

The menswear designer says he was elated to learn that he was being recognised by Johnnie Walker as part of the global brand’s bicentennial celebrations. The self-made businessman is among a group of professionals being lauded by Johnnie Walker in a series called ‘Icons of Progress’ as the whiskey brand celebrates its 200th anniversary.

“It is funny because if you look on my Instagram page, there are photos of me and the JW statue at one of those breakfast parties. I am always fascinated by the man in the suit walking in the big hat. I have a couple bottles of Johnnie Walker at my house because I use them as inspiration, and now they are highlighting me as an Icon of Progress. You just have to trust and believe in the process. I am grateful for everything I have achieved and what I had to do to get here,” shared Brown.