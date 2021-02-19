Deported ‘Storyteller’ Morrison appealing $3 million negligence court award

Barbara Gayle, Gleaner Contributor

Deported Jamaican Richard “Storyteller” Morrison who was this month awarded $3 million for negligence and breach of his constitutional right arising from his wrongful extradition has filed an appeal against the decision.

Morrison, who was extradited in 1991, is describing the award as an insult for his sufferings.

He was deported to Jamaica in 2013 and since then he has been fighting a legal battle for the government to compensate him for wrongful extradition and the pain and suffering it caused him.

Morrison filed a negligence claim in the Supreme Court in November 2013 and the government accepted liability for negligence and constitutional breach.

However, at the assessment of damages last year, government lawyers argued that compensation should be nominal and should not be based on the years that he was imprisoned in the US.

In his claim, Morrison was seeking $30 million for breach of his constitutional rights, violations of his liberty, and negligence.

In addition, he was seeking US$30 million for the 22 years he spent in prison in America.

Supreme Court Judge Dale Palmer, in assessing damages, said Morrison has not demonstrated that the government did otherwise than their best once they realised that he was extradited without consideration of his intention to appeal.

The government’s effort to have Morrison returned was not successful.

The judge awarded Morrison $300,000 for constitutional breach and $2.7 million for negligence with interest at three per cent from 2013 to the date of the award.

Morrison, who is representing himself, filed several grounds of appeal yesterday in the Court of Appeal, challenging the judge’s findings and is seeking to have the award increased significantly.

He is contending that the court's decision did not address any of his constitutional violation claims and was not in compliance with the Extradition Act.

He is also arguing that the act was passed to prevent the government from arbitrarily arresting Jamaicans like himself without evidence.

Morrison, who was alleged to be a member of the West Kingston gang known as Shower Posse was extradited while an appeal was pending against his extradition order.

He was tried and convicted for offences for which he was not extradited.

The alleged offences of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and marijuana and murder and conspiracy to murder for which he was extradited were never brought against him.

