Holiday Inn in Montego Bay to close temporarily due to COVID crunch

The Holiday Inn Resort in Montego Bay, St James says it will be temporarily closing its doors for four months due to the unprecedented impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The resort will be closed effective March 1, 2021 until June 12, 2021.

In a statement today, Nicola Madden-Greig, group director of marketing and sales, noted that flight interruptions for Jamaica and demand for the destination have been challenging.

"The status in our source markets and the restrictive advisories in same has continued to impact demand and forward bookings. While we have put extremely aggressive rates into the market and have worked with you, our partners, on many such promotions and deals, with the current situation, the hotel has taken the decision to close for the spring months and reopen for the summer season," the statement read.

Greig added that it is their intention to resume operations on June 13.

According to Greig, guests with existing reservations will be contacted to alleviate concerns and to assist with rescheduling their upcoming vacation for a future date and/cancel without penalty.

