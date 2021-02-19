Increased pipeline installation activities along Spanish Town Rd, expect traffic delays

Road users should expect delays as the National Water Commission (NWC) continues work along Spanish Town Road as part of its major pipeline replacement project.

The utility company is advising that there will be increased activities undertaken to install the 900 mm pipeline along the median near the Sandy Gully and that this will progress toward the Three Miles areas.

Additionally, work to install the 150 mm pipeline will continue from the soft shoulder at the Penwood intersection and along Spanish Town Road in an easterly direction.

Both activities will reduce the inbound roadway from three to two lanes, the NWC noted.

The agency says while every effort will be made to carry out the works after the peak morning hours, motorists and pedestrians are being advised to expect traffic delays and observe the directions of traffic personnel.

Where possible, motorists are encouraged to utilise alternative routes.

The NWC says the major pipeline replacement work is necessary to improve the water supply in several communities along Spanish Town Road as well as areas in the vicinity of Marcus Garvey Drive.

Areas of central Kingston and downtown Kingston will also benefit from the improved works.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.