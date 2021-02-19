Kareem’s Quest: Reminiscing on my journey to Blue Ridge Restaurant and Cottages

Throughout the Blue Mountains, there are several marvellous places that display peace and tranquillity. Blue Ridge Restaurant and Cottages is one such spot, as it is perched on the mountainside of Salt Hill, far from the hectic city life. Sadly to say, the restaurant has been temporarily closed due to the destruction of the Gordon Town road, caused by the heavy rains in November 2020.

The journey for me started at Hope Road, where, after passing the University of Technology, I entered into Papine and took a left to Gordon Town. At this point, the tentacles of the metropolis had loosen, as the road became windy and the temperature got ever so cooler.

One of the first landmarks is the Miss Lou’s statue, which stands proudly in the square of Gordon Town, adjacent to the police station. If social media was around in her time, she would have been a household name in every country. She was a multitalented Jamaican entertainer who was ahead of her time. She had hit shows like ‘Ring Ding’ on TV, ‘The Lou and Ranny show’ on the radio and starred in multiple pantomimes, including ‘Queenie’s Daughter’, which was a massive hit in 1963.

After my nostalgic stop, I headed up the hill, where I passed several community shops and natural springs, where persons were catching water in containers. Then I saw a sign at Guava Ridge with an arrow which read, ‘Here to Blue Ridge’.

To my amazement, the road was smoothly paved and for that reason, any regular sedan can take you to the property. At this point, I was driving along the mountainside and every turn revealed more of the beautiful landscape, which is populated with pine trees.

On the left of this pathway was the Blue Ridge Restaurant and Cottages, which, at the entrance, had a yard space with evenly cut grass and an invasive guava tree that had to be pruned frequently. The driveway to get to the cottages was very narrow and could only accommodate one vehicle at a time. It was also an adventure in itself, as to my left, there were just trees and a panoramic view of the land.

Serenading each visitor were the virile pine trees and the resident dog, Princess, who can be territorial if she is not acquainted with you.

The majority of the cottages are built with lumber by David Willers, father of one of the owners. It feels like a wood cabin, as I could hear the slight creeks from walking on the floor. Ninety per cent of the décor is pine wood with clear garnish to keep it looking authentic and strong. Inside feels light and airy with huge window wells for a great view of the mountains. There is the noticeable absence of a TV, and for good reason. When someone is at a place like this, it’s all about relaxing and rejuvenating the spirit by bonding with nature. For that reason, a television would only be a distraction.

On the balcony, the banana leaves hovered closely to the room and gave the place a kind of ‘backyard’ feeling. As I exited the room, there were low-lying pomegranate fruit trees, which guests can pick and eat whenever it is in season.

I really hope the Gordon Town road will be fixed soon, as this is a place I would visit multiple times.

