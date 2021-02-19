Returning couple donates dietary trays to hospital

A St Ann couple, Charles and Hyacinth Henry, recently donated 75 dietary trays to the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital. The trays, measuring 21 x 13 inches, are designed for safe, professional in-room patient meal service.

The trays were accepted by the hospital administration and the couple praised for their contribution.

Charles told The Gleaner that he received the items as a gift and decided to donate them to the medical facility, as an expression of love for his country.

“As a citizen of this great nation, I have got the opportunity to travel to other countries and I have seen the prosperity of other countries and I have seen the downfall of other countries, the very same like mine,” he stated.

“Two things basically that inspire me about my country is a quote from John F Kennedy: ‘Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country’. I always travel with that motto so that if there is anything I can do on the foreign land to help my country and my fellow Jamaicans back home, I would gladly do so.”

Charles revealed that a similar donation will be made to the St Ann Infirmary in the near future.

“It won’t be the last for my wife and I to donate to the hospital; we will continue,” he added.