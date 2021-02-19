Sentencing pushed back for man who killed Simone Campbell-Collymore and a taxi driver

The 24-year-old man who pleaded guilty to murdering Simone Campbell-Collymore and a taxi driver in Red Hills, St Andrew has been further remanded for sentencing on March 11.

Winston Walters was transporting Campbell-Collymore home when they were both fatally cut down on January 2, 2018.

Wade Blackwood pleaded guilty in January to two counts of murder and two counts of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

When the sentencing hearing was called up today, the matter could not proceed because the social enquiry report was not yet ready.

Campbell-Collymore was the wife of businessman Omar 'Best' Collymore, who is among four persons charged with the double murder.

A post-mortem revealed that Campbell-Collymore was shot 19 times and died from "multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen, with injuries to the lung, liver and right kidney."

Walters was shot five times and died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The killing was captured on closed-circuit television, one of the factors that nudged Blackwood to plead guilty.

Video recordings and still images showed Blackwood approaching the front passenger side of the vehicle and firing into it, court documents from the case revealed.

