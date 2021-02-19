Seven new COVID-19 deaths, 271 additional cases

Jamaica on Thursday recorded seven new COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 391.

And another death is being probed, pushing that figure to 46.

The health ministry stated that one death previously under investigation is now classified as a COVID-19 death.

Those who have died are:

–71-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew.

–75-year-old man from St Ann.

– 85-year-old male from St Ann.

– 89-year-old male from St Catherine.

– 59-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.

– 74-year-old female from St Elizabeth.

– 87-year-old female from St Ann.

Meanwhile, there were 271 additional cases of COVID-19 with ages ranging from six days to 86 years, pushing the total to 20,581 with 7,156 being active.

Of the new cases, 117 are males and 154 are females.

In the meantime, there were 47 more recoveries, increasing the total to 12,828.

Some 271 persons are in hospital with 27 being moderately ill and 18 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 20,346 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.