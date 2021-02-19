Several rounds of ammunition seized in Annotto Bay, St Mary

The St Mary police say they have seized 17 assorted rounds of ammunition during an operation on Fort George main road, Annotto Bay, on Thursday, February 18.

Reports are that about 11:00 a.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw a group of men standing along the roadway, whose actions aroused their suspicion.

On the approach of the police, the men ran.

A search of the area was conducted and ten 7.62 mm and seven 5.45mm rounds of ammunition were found on the ground.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

Investigations continue.

