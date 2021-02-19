St James taxi operator charged in relation to shooting, robbery

St James taxi operator Dean Douglas, otherwise called ‘Esco’, has been charged by the police in relation to an incident where a complainant was held up, shot at, and had his house robbed.

The 29-year-old man, who is of a Lilliput address, was on Wednesday charged with robbery with aggravation, shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm, burglary, and larceny.

His court date is being finalised.

Reports from the Mount Salem Police are that about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, the complainant and his friend Douglas went to look at a dog for sale and while travelling along the roadway Douglas made a stop to urinate.

It is further reported that the complainant was sitting in the front of the car when he heard the trunk being opened, then he reportedly saw a masked man pointing a firearm at him.

The complainant was reportedly told to empty his pockets and throw everything on the ground, to which he compiled.

The complainant was then told to step into bushes, which he did, but he then ran off in a bid to escape, the police report.

While running, he heard a loud explosion sounding like a gunshot, however, he escaped unharmed.

A report was made to the police and the complainant was taken home and on his arrival he discovered that his 32-inch TV, a 55-inch TV, his black Iphone XX Max PRO and cash, all valued at $473,000, stolen.

The police say Douglas was subsequently apprehended in an operation in Kraal, Clarendon and placed in lockups.

He was interviewed and subsequently charged on Wednesday.

