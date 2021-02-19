St Mary man fined $100,000 for breaching DRMA

A St Mary man was fined over $100,000 for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act following his appearance in the Parish Court on Tuesday, February 16.

He has been identified as Maurice Lawrence of Gibbs Hill in St. Mary.

Lawrence was charged on Wednesday, January 08 following his arrest at an illegal party held after the stipulated curfew hours on Saturday, January 02.

Reports from the Castleton Police are that about 7:00 p.m., a team of officers on patrol warned Lawrence after observing an illegal party being held with approximately twenty people in attendance.

About 11:25 p.m., the officers returned to the location and saw over one hundred patrons in attendance.

The sound system equipment was seized and Lawrence was subsequently arrested and later fined $100,000 for Breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act and $10,000 for Breach of the Noise Abatement Act.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.