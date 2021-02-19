Stabbed by partner, abuser apologises in dying breath

Though mourning, relatives of 36-year-old race horse jockey Marvin ‘Spread Out’ Watson blamed him for the series of events leading to his stabbing death at the hands of his partner in a phone call row in Waterford, St Catherine, on Wednesday night...

His mother, Beryl Stewart, told The Gleaner that she got the devastating news via a phone call.

“Him ignorant bad. The least little thing trigger him off. Even if me say anything to him, him get mad on me and cuss me and gwan the most way. Is not a person you can talk to and him hear. Him don’t hear,” she said.

Stewart added that she had spoken to Watson repeatedly and had even sought the police’s help to scare him into reflecting on his abusive tendencies, but he proved elusive.

“I even turn to the police and say, ‘If unuh catch him, just lock him up for two weeks and mek we see if him would change him ways.”

Watson reportedly became enraged minutes after 8 p.m. on Wednesday night when he found his partner on the phone speaking to her mom, thinking it was a man.

TRAGIC TURN

Watson’s aunt, Paula Wilson, who witnessed the incident, recounted the events.

“I hear her (babymother) rush in and said, ‘Miguel (Watson) mash up my phone’, and I said to him, ‘Why don’t you leave her alone?’ because mi know him love hit her, and him tell mi to gwan because all mi a do is make a bag of noise.”

Wilson said things quickly turned tragic.

“Him put [the phone] in his pocket and a small knife was in his hand. She turn back and go in the house and draw my kitchen knife, and she went towards my room. After, she realised that he turned back in with her and mi see she raise the knife, and a just pure blood start fly,” Wilson said.

The Gleaner was told that Watson fell to the ground and got up to retrieve a machete to chop her but then collapsed again and died.

“The love deh deh for him and everything, but him don’t hear. Him is very ignorant and dark. She is really tired of him. Him beat her a lot,” his aunt said.

A relative told The Gleaner that they heard him say, “I am sorry”, when he took his last breath.

Residents of Waterford corroborated reports that Watson was jovial but had challenges.

“If yuh ask him fi do something, him a do it. The whole thing a just his fault. Him beat her too much and her cup just overflow,” one resident said.

The couple has a three-year-old daughter.

