11-y-o gives back - Tajana Gardner makes donation to frontline healthcare workers fighting COVID-19

AT AGE 11, Tajana Gardner is already writing and recording her own music, and giving back through proceeds of its sale.

The Ardenne Preparatory School student donated cases of juice and water to the staff at the isolation ward at the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester on February 12.

“Donating to the hospital was a pleasure and a very good experience. Helping the sick and those in need made me realise that it doesn’t matter how small it is, it is appreciated by all,” said Gardner.

She pledged to continue helping others. “For me, this pushes me to work harder so that I can help others in the future, God’s willing,” she said.

Gardner’s kind gesture comes as no surprise to her mother, Teleisha Mitchell. Mitchell said that Tajana is a very compassionate child, who likes to help.

“She touched my heart when she said, ‘Mommy, I know the money is not a lot, but I am going to buy what it can buy’,” Mitchell said.

She said it was important for parents to support their children and is doing just that for her daughter in both music and charity.

“As parents, we just have to encourage our children. Last year, she wrote the song about corona and said she wants it to play on the radio and we went to the studio and recorded it,” she shared.

Mitchell added, “The COVID situation has been stressing to her and she wrote a song about it detailing how it has impacted the lives of children. She doesn’t like suffering and she doesn’t like to see people in pain. She is very ambitious also and she is easily motivated.”

The young Gardner, whose musical moniker is ‘Lil Kish’, has released three singles and written more than 17 songs. Her musical and charitable journey is a family affair as she is supported by her mother, father Krishna Gardner, two siblings and other family members. Mitchell, and Gardner’s grandmother, Charmaine Mitchell, who is a patient care assistant at the Manchester hospital; aunt Khavara Gardner and sister, Tashana Gardner, were all on hand for the donation to the Mandeville Regional Hospital.

Staff at the isolation ward expressed appreciation for Lil Kish’s kind gesture, noting that it was heart-warming to see that at her age, she is thinking about making tangible donations to healthcare workers who are on the frontline fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

