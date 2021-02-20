Another double murder in Race Track, Clarendon

Less than a month since a couple was shot and killed in the community of Race Track, Clarendon, the community has been yet again rocked by a double murder.

Friday evening Vincent Simpson, also known as ‘Ballie’, 'Bandford' or 'Spanglers,' and 44-year-old shop operator Josiah Linton, also called ‘Wackie,’ of Pennant Wood in the community, were shot and killed by unknown persons.

The police say about 9:00 p.m. yesterday, residents heard explosions and called the police. When the police arrived they saw both men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the May Pen Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Councillor for the division, Joel Williams called for residents to cooperate with the police by providing information in order to rid the community of the perpetrators. He speculated that a gang feud could be fuelling the violence, noting that it has been alleged that a gang is operating in the area.

Williams said he has been working with the police to restore peace to the community.

He acknowledged that the victims of the last double murder in the community in January, 55-year-old Careen Walters, also known as ‘Paula’and her fiancé, were his polling division captain and indoor agent for the area.

