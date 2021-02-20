Diaspora alumni group boosts donations - - Another J$3m in laptops and tablets shipped to UJAA member schools in Jamaica

Washington DC:

The Union of Jamaican Alumni Associations (UJAA) out of New York has sent yet another shipment of laptop and tablet devices to their schools in Jamaica, valued at J$3 million, to complement the J$11 million worth of equipment sent last week, putting the total donation so far to J$14 million.

President of the umbrella organisation, Lesleyann Samuel, in commenting on the latest shipment, said “ It is a fact that laptops, tablets, and iPads are now essential tools for teaching and learning, whether in the classroom or remotely. The member associations are intent on filling that need for their schools.”

This second order will be followed with subsequent orders after a pause, as Project Leader Donovan Wilson evaluates the entire process that ends with the arrival and distribution of the shipments in Jamaica this week. Wilson explained that “Over 500 devices have already been shipped and additional orders are currently being placed, as long as the alumni members’ schools have the need.”

Support for Education

Samuel said the Laptop-‘N-Tablet programme was created by the Jamaican Alumni Associations, in support of the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on the educational system in relation to teaching and learning remotely.

She said, “As early as in July, the UJAA Board began looking at ways to assist schools and students with devices to help them with remote learning.”

She added that the 61-member umbrella organisation began “discussions and negotiations with the leading computer technology providers, as well as conversations with member alumni association presidents who were having their own conversations with their principals.

“With a commitment from several members and negotiations with Dell and Best Buy, the first order was placed, a benefit agreement was made with members, and the Laptop-‘N-Tablet Programme was in place.”

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks, in reacting to the donation, said “Such selfless acts of giving back to their respective alma mater has not gone unnoticed.”

She said the Government, as well as the people of Jamaica – both those at home and in the diaspora, have appreciated this helping hand.