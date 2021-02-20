Government to prioritise legislation to protect personal information

The government is prioritising legislation to deal with cybercrime and to safeguard the privacy and personal information of Jamaicans, during the upcoming fiscal year.

These include implementation of the Data Protection Act and promulgation of Data Protection Regulations, as well as drafting regulations under the Telecommunications Act.

A review of the Cybercrimes Act will also be undertaken.

This was disclosed by Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen, as he outlined the imperatives for the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology during his Throne Speech to open the 2021/22 Parliamentary Year at Gordon House on Thursday.

With regards to the energy portfolio, he said the government plans to enact several pieces of legislation, including the Electricity (Amendment, Indemnification and Validation) Act, the Petroleum (Downstream Activities) Act, the Petroleum (Amendment) Act, and the Electricity (Electric Power Wheeling and Net Billing) Regulations.

“We are on a mission to secure Jamaica’s energy future through diversification and the provision of alternative sustainable and environmentally friendly sources. Jamaica is now a regional leader in renewable energy, boasting some of the largest solar and wind facilities,” the governor-general said.

