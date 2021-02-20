Jamaican arrested in Miami for allegedly smuggling cocaine

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency says it has arrested an alleged Jamaican smuggler who was found with cocaine in a pair of sandals at the Miami International Airport. It's alleged that the smuggler had also swallowed several pellets of the narcotics.

“During a baggage inspection, CBP officers discovered a white powdery substance and a tiny drug balloon, or pellet, concealed within a pair of sandals,” said CBP, stating that the items weighed about 1.3 pounds and were “field-tested positive for cocaine.”

“Upon questioning, the Jamaican traveller admitted to swallowing cocaine and was taken to a local hospital for an X-ray examination,” CBP added. “The X-ray showed the presence of foreign objects, and the individual later passed 28 pellets testing positive for cocaine.”

Miami International Airport Acting port director, Robert Del Toro said: “Swallowing drugs is an extremely dangerous method of concealment and CBP officers are highly skilled at thwarting smuggling attempts."

“It’s important to deter this type of illegal activity, which can be fatal if a pellet bursts,” he said.

The apprehension is the latest example of dedicated CBP officers using training and expertise to interdict illegal narcotics Miami/Tampa Field Office's director of field operations Vernon T. Foret said.

“Smugglers looking to bring in illicit drugs will be caught no matter what the concealment method is,” he said.

CBP said more than two dozen pellets tested positive for cocaine.

It said border security mission is led at ports of entry by CBP officers from the Office of Field Operations.

CBP said officers screen international travellers and cargo, and search for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, “and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, US businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality,” the agency said.

