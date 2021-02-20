JPS responds to concerns about mobile app vulnerability

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) has responded to questions about the vulnerability of its mobile application.

The app allows persons to pay bills, track electricity usage and even establish budgets among other things.

"We appreciate that some of you have asked about our app, because of the news about a data leak at a government website," JPS said in a thread on Twitter.

"While it's true that we contract the same developer to assist with the rolling out of our app, we want to assure you that we have independently checked and verified that our app has not been breached," the light and power company continued.

The company's statement seemed a veiled reference to the Amber Group, which developed the JAMCOVID application that was recently hacked, possibly exposing the data of thousands of travellers to Jamaica.

It was reported this week that more than 70,000 negative COVID-19 lab results and more than 425,000 immigration documents – including identity and passport information – as well as more than 250,000 quarantine orders, dating back to June 2020, were possibly compromised.

The government had acknowledged the vulnerability earlier this week.

The JAMCOVID app allows users to enter personal data, including medical records, before they are given approval to enter the country. It also tracks the movement of travellers under quarantine.

JPS said it is taking the necessary precautions against a breach in light of the reports.

"We continue to apply the necessary security practises to monitor and mitigate any such risk," the company tweeted.

