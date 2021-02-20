Man arrested and charged nearly one year after shooting incident

A Kingston man was arrested and slapped with gun-related charges, as he tried to leave the country via the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay St. James on Thursday- nearly a year after an incident in which it's alleged he was a shooter.

A 12 year-old boy and a policeman were injured the incident.

In a release yesterday, the police identified the man as 31 year-old Dujon Pitter, a higgler of Drecketts Place in Kingston 14.

They say about five minutes to 1:00 o'clock on the morning of March 16, the police were on patrol in his community, when they saw Pitter and two other men. Upon seeing the police, Pitter and the men started to shoot. One of the policemen and a boy received gunshot injuries during the shooting and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Pitter has been charged with shooting with intent, wounding with intent and illegal possession of a firearm. The date for him to face the courts to answer the charges is being finalised.

