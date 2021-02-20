Police arrest alleged gangsters in St Catherine

The police say they have arrested "three young men" believed to be members of the 'Bed Bugs Gang.' The gang is alleged to be one of the criminal organisations behind a flare-up of violence in the St Catherine North division.

The lawmen have described the arrests as a major blow to the gang and criminal enterprises in the area.

In a Twitter thread, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said the arrests were made following a series of technology and intelligence-driven operations in Rivoli, Windsor Road and other nearby communities in St Catherine.

They say the "operations have been conducted with the aim of disrupting the activities of the gangsters and protecting the lives and livelihoods of the people of Spanish Town and its environs."

