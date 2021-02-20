‘Time to break the cycle’ - Black groups call for plan to address gun crimes

Black leaders have called on Toronto mayor, John Tory, to urgently implement a strategy to curb gun violence, and increase investment in local communities.

The group, which includes the Jamaican Canadian Association, says the plan should make provisions to focus on the issues driving the upsurge.

“Black communities are tired that year after year, the same cycle is repeated: shootings occur, community demands that the government respond with funding and programming, promises are made, resulting in very little action. And yet, here we are, ready to repeat the same cycle in 2021. It is time to break the cycle,” a release noted.

The group expresses its condolences to the family of recent victims of gun violence.

“Communities are in crisis as the city continues to face a spate of shootings. This is occurring amidst the backdrop of a proposed budget of $13.98 billion that again neglects sufficient investments in community-based and community-led solutions to the rise in violence, and most importantly, lacks a comprehensive, coordinated and integrated strategy on gun and gang violence.

“As Mayor Tory and City Council get ready to approve the 2021 budget, we are calling for the development of a comprehensive strategy that coordinates City agencies to address the current rise in gun violence, as well as increases investments to address the root causes of gun and gang violence. The development of an integrated, inter-agency gun violence reduction strategy, which connects the City of Toronto, Toronto Police Service, the Toronto Community Housing Corporation, and Toronto Public Health and their respective strategies, is urgently needed to ensure greater coordination and impact.”

Insufficient Funding

The group notes that current funding is insufficient.”While some funding is currently provided to a small number of community agencies to address some aspects of this issue, the effect of these uncoordinated investments, outside of the framework of a gun violence strategy, has been minimal.”

The group includes Zero Gun Violence Movement, Association of Black Law Enforcers, Black Health Alliance Destiny Gospel Centre and The Global Jamaica Diaspora Council – Canada.