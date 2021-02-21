Yallahs suspends face-to-face classes for a second time due to COVID cases

The Yallahs High School in St Thomas will again be suspending face-to-face classes this week, after two teachers and a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The principal, Mark Malabver, told The Gleaner that at least two other teachers are suspected to have contracted the disease. They are awaiting their test results.

Classes at the high school are to resume on Thursday.

Malabver said end of term exams scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday and Wednesday, will be rescheduled and that deep cleaning will take place during the period.

This is the second time in weeks that the institution- one of several high schools in the parish that had received the green light for face-to-face classes in January- has been forced return to online teaching and learning, due to the upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.