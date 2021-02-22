$653 million allocated to support national HIV/AIDS project

The Government is expected to spend approximately $653 million on a project, titled Support to the National HIV/AIDS Response in Jamaica, during the 2021/2022 fiscal year.

Details of this expenditure are outlined in the 2021/2022 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

Objectives of this project are to reduce AIDS-related morbidity with effective biomedical and supporting interventions; and reduce new HIV infections among key populations through behavioural and structural interventions.

The anticipated targets during the 2021/2022 fiscal year include:

* Reaching 20,087 men who have sex with men (MSM) with HIV-prevention programmes during the fiscal year

* Reaching 2,497 transgender with HIV-prevention programmes

* Providing 16,069 MSM with HIV testing and test results

* Providing 1,997 transgender persons with HIV testing and test results

* Reaching 16,981 female sex workers with HIV-prevention programmes during the fiscal year

* Providing 13,584 females sex workers with HIV testing and test results

* Providing at least 17,647 adults and children with antiretroviral therapy (ART).

Achievements of the project up to December 2020 included:

* Reaching 3,854 MSM with HIV-prevention programmes during the fiscal year

* Reaching 265 transgender persons with HIV-prevention programmes during the fiscal year

* Providing 3,455 MSM with HIV testing and results during the fiscal year

* Providing 218 transgender persons with HIV testing and results during the fiscal year

* Providing 3,192 MSM with syphilis tests and results during the fiscal year

* Reaching 4,979 females who have sex with other females with HIV-prevention programmes during the fiscal year

* Providing 4,164 females who have sex with other females with HIV tests and results during the fiscal period

* Providing 4,040 females who have sex with other females with syphilis tests and results during the fiscal period

* Providing 13,932 adults and children with (ART) during the fiscal year

* Enrolling 1,116 adults and children in ART during the fiscal period

The project is funded by the Government of Jamaica and the Global Fund.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.